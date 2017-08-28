Tanker's speedy Arctic crossing is bad news for the planet

As the BBC points out, Arctic sea ice levels have declined over the past 30 years -- and Sovcomflot doesn't expect the ice to thicken to a significant degree over the useful lifespan of the Christophe de Margerie and its eventual 14 companion ships. Environmental groups like Seas at Risk suspect that this journey is only possible because climate change has made it easier for ships to cross in the first place.

And while this does mean that crucial LNG supplies can reach other countries at virtually any time of the year, the increased ship traffic could exacerbate environmental issues. Never mind the risk of a spill -- the ships traveling the Northern Sea Route may use dirtier fuels that could hurt ice in the region and accelerate melting. These cutting-edge ships may save time, but it might be at a steep price.