Fight zombies on your street with 'Walking Dead' AR mobile game

Like a far more horrifying and adrenaline-pumping version of Pokemon Go, AMC and Next Games' The Walking Dead: Our World uses the latest in mobile phone augmented reality tech to put gamers squarely in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Here, you can battle walkers on the street, in the park, or even on the sofa, if you're up for a bit of apocalyptic disaster without any of the effort. You'll even have The Walking Dead's Rick, Daryl and Michonne by your side as you go. The game will be available from iTunes' App Store and Google Play, but there's no word yet on exactly when the game will launch, so you'd better start thinking about your survival strategies now.