Misfit delays its Android Wear smartwatch to October

Misfit said that its Vapor smartwatch would arrive this summer, but the season's nearly over and it has yet to put the device on your wrist. What gives? Well, there's been a delay... although you won't have to wait too much longer. The company tells us that the Android Wear device is now slated to ship in October, 9 months after its CES debut. Misfit tells us that it moved the release because it has "high expectations" for the Vapor and wants to "refine every detail" until the device is "truly outstanding." In other words, the Vapor still had some rough spots as the end-of-summer deadline approached.