Misfit delays its Android Wear smartwatch to October

Misfit said that its Vapor smartwatch would arrive this summer, but the season's nearly over and it has yet to put the device on your wrist. What gives? Well, there's been a delay... although you won't have to wait too much longer. The company tells us that the Android Wear device is now slated to ship in October, 9 months after its CES debut. Misfit tells us that it moved the release because it has "high expectations" for the Vapor and wants to "refine every detail" until the device is "truly outstanding." In other words, the Vapor still had some rough spots as the end-of-summer deadline approached.
For Misfit, getting this watch on to store shelves is important. It's the company's first touchscreen smartwatch, and proof that it can stand out among Fossil's many watch brands. Also, simply speaking, it's one of the more interesting Android Wear designs in the pipeline -- it checks off a number of valuable features (water resistance, GPS and heart rate tracking) while offering a posh-looking stainless steel case that you might enjoy showing off. There's no guarantee that it'll be the Android smartwatch of choice, but it stands a decent chance when other watches (such as the Huawei Watch 2 and LG Watch Sport) all make significant sacrifices.