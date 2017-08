Didn't get up early enough for the first salvo of new gadgets from IFA 2017? Don't worry, we've got your back. Acer kicked things off with its press event this year, unveiling its latest all-in-one PCs, ever-evolving hybrid laptops and a new push into 360 cameras -- including one for looking after your pooch. You can never get enough pet-gadgets, right? We've condensed everything worth talking about, all into a tidy six-minute package.