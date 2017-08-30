Watch ASUS' IFA 2017 event in under seven minutes

The first official day of IFA 2017 isn't until Friday, September 1st, but the pre-event festivities are already in full force. Like Acer and Samsung, ASUS had its big press conference today in Berlin, where it revealed a slew of new mainstream, multimedia and gaming laptops. It also shared more details about its upcoming Windows Mixed Reality headset, which promises to be a solid, premium device -- so don't expect it to be cheap. You can catch these and other announcements in this highlight reel we put together, just for you.