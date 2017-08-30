Essential customers hit with deceptive phishing emails

We're aware of & looking into a recent e-mail received by some customers. We've taken steps to mitigate & will update with more info soon. — Essential (@essential) August 30, 2017

According to the replies in that Twitter and in the original Reddit threads, every email has multiple recipients, and a lot of people have already replied with copies of their IDs. Worse, they CCed the other recipients in their responses, putting themselves in even more risk. Some reported getting fraudulent transactions on their credit cards, as well.

It's really quite easy to fall for the scheme, since the email's identifying headers seem to check out, and it's no secret that the company is having supply issues. However, because the company hasn't released an official statement yet, there are lots of theories floating around. In addition to the big possibility that it's a scam, some people think the company just misconfigured their email and sent it to multiple people at once, while others believe Essential was hacked. We've reached out to the company and will update you once it has revealed the results of its investigation. Here's the full copy of the email going around: