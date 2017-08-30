Show More Results

Watch Samsung's IFA event at 12PM Eastern

Smartwatches are likely to be the star of the show.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in Wearables
Samsung's last big event was just one week ago, but it already has another one lined up. The tech giant is hosting its IFA 2017 presentation at 12PM Eastern -- and as always, you can tune in to its live stream to catch the news as it happens. This year, the focus is likely to be on wearable tech. Samsung has already confirmed that it'll launch a new Gear smartwatch at the German trade show, and it's no secret that the Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker is on the horizon. We wouldn't be surprised if there's more, either. Whatever's unveiled, it's safe to say that Samsung will have plenty to talk about when it takes to the stage.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!

