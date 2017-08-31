AMD unveils its cheapest Threadripper CPU yet

The Threadripper 1900X features speeds between 3.8GHz and 4GHz, and of course, it'll be fully unlocked for all of your overclocking needs. It's $50 more than AMD's other eight-core CPU, the Ryzen 7 1800X, but it packs in more capabilities for demanding users. For example, it supports four-channel DDR4 RAM, instead of just two channels. The Threadripper chip also packs in 64 PCIe lanes, compared to 24 on the 1800X. That makes it better suited cramming in a ton of GPUs, as well as for tasks where you need to push lots of data.