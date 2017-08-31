Neato's newest Botvac integrates with your connected home

Perhaps the biggest improvement has been to boost the device's boundary-sensing system which no longer needs physical markers. Instead, the device will take an initial tour of your home, and then set virtual "no go" areas within the Neato app. As a consequence, your home will be that little bit less cluttered and you won't have to worry about the Botvac driving into your pedestal-bound Ming vase.

The other thing Neato is shouting from the rooftops is that the D7 Connected is, uh, connected to a wide variety of smart home systems. The vac comes with support for IFTTT, Apple Watch, the Neato ChatBot for Facebook, Alexa and Google Home. Which means that you could commission your Botvac to take a tour of your floor from inside your favorite social network.

Of course, there's also a raft of other improvements, including better brushes and a new metallic finish to ensure the Botvac remains ding-free. The Neato Botvac D7 Connected will launch at some point before the holidays, setting you back $799 / £799 and €899 depending on what country you live in.

