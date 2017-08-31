The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Ring Video Doorbell

Street price: $180; MSRP: $180; Deal price: $150

Here's a nice deal, matching the lowest price we've seen, on our video doorbell runner-up. The Ring Video Doorbell is aging a bit (2nd gen, Ring 2, is now available at a cost of $200), but still offers excellent value at this deal price of $150. This price is available for the Satin Nickel finish only – all the other finishes are still $180, the typical street price of this item. Shipping is free.

The Ring Video Doorbell is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell cameras. Stacey Higginbotham wrote, "...our runner-up doorbell camera is the Ring Video Doorbell, which is better known because it's been available longer than the SkyBell HD. Its video and sound quality aren't as good, but it has the basic features that anyone buying a connected doorbell could want, including motion detection, the ability to connect to the doorbell for a live view of what's happening at the door, and night-vision capability. It does require you to pay a small monthly service fee to see the events you may have missed, though."

Street price: $130; MSRP: $130; Deal price: $90

This is the lowest price we've seen in a year on the Osprey Syncro 15 Hydration Pack. In fact, at $90, this drop matches the lowest price we've seen, period. This Hydration pack typically costs $120 and has rarely budged from there, so at $30 off, grab one while you can. Blue Racer, Meteorite Gray, and Velocity Green colors are available. Shipping is free.

The Osprey Syncro 15 Hydration pack is our runner up pick in our guide to the best hydration packs for day hikers. James Meigs and Jennifer Stern wrote, "The Osprey Synchro 15 is a great choice for people who might be hiking in hotter climates or who want to use one hydration pack for multiple sports. Unlike the Skarab and Skimmer, but like Osprey's larger packs, the Synchro rides on a mesh back panel that provides excellent ventilation and comfort. Although designed in the long, narrow shape of a cycling pack, it has plenty of room for hiking gear."

Street price: $30; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $17 w/ code AUKEYEP7

This is a great deal and lowest price we've seen on our new budget pick for best wireless workout headphones. We normally see these headphones stick pretty close to their $30 street price, so this drop down to $17 is a big one. Make sure to use code: AUKEYEP7 in order to get the deal price. Only available until 9/4.

The Aukey Latitude EP-B40 are our budget pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "If you're a casual gym-goer, the Aukey Latitude EP-B40 is the best cheap option. These earbuds are the only sub-$50 pair we tested that sounded pretty good and fit comfortably while still being able to take some abuse. The silicone wings and tips keep the earbuds secure, while the IPX4 rating means the Latitude won't quit when faced with a little sweat. Magnets in the earbuds allow you to clip the Latitude around your neck when you aren't using it, and the eight-plus-hour battery life will get you through more than a week of hour-long workouts before you have to recharge. Additionally, a two-year warranty protects against manufacturing defects. That said, the Latitude headphones aren't nearly as durable against moisture as our top picks, and the long cable will have a tendency to bounce annoyingly when you jog and to tug a bit as you turn your head."

Street price: $50; MSRP: $50; Deal price: $38

Here's a nice deal on our upgrade kids camping backpacks for smaller kids. This backpack hits this $38 price periodically, with this drop matching the previous low price we featured in May and last November. We see these backpacks go on sale a few times a year, but it should be noted that we haven't really seen this backpack on sale for any lower than this, so this is still the best price we're likely to see. This deal is available in red and teal. Shipping is free.

The Osprey Youth Jet 12 is our upgrade pick for smaller kids in our guide to the best camping and hiking backpack for kids. Kalee Thompson wrote, "Osprey's kid packs are identical in size to REI's and have most of the same features. The Osprey packs cost more but arguably offer a couple of appealing upgrades to the REI designs that may be worth the extra cost if your kid is a more serious hiker and/or spends time hiking in hot weather. One, while the REI pack's bladder pocket is on the inside of the bag's main compartment, Osprey puts the bladder pocket on the outside of the bag. This has a couple of advantages. If the bladder were to leak, it's less likely to get other gear wet. The design also makes it a tad quicker to refill (no need to unzip the main pack) and ensures that any splashed water ends up on the outside of the pack rather than the inside. Second, the pack is designed to be more breathable, with a piece of mesh-covered foam separating the back of the pack from the back of the child. (Osprey calls this the "airscape" system.) These advantages are probably relevant only if your child is using a hydration system or if they're sweating a lot—in short, if they are a more serious hiker who is spending time in hot conditions."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursdays, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.