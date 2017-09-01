Classic board game ‘Catan’ is coming to VR, of all places

If you've ever thrilled to a hot game of Catan on your table before, you'll love that you'll be able to experience the classic territory-building board game in virtual reality. Created by VR developer Experiment 7, with the collaboration of the Catan company and publisher Asmodee Digital, Catan VR is set to release on Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear this holiday season.
This new virtual reality version of Catan will play just like the original, only in your VR goggles. It sounds like there will be online multiplayer and cross-play functionality. Experiment 7 has VR experience as the developer of both Magic Table Chess and Dungeon Chess, where you play the classic strategy game with D&D monsters. "The first time I saw Catan on the Magic Table, I was fascinated by what VR has to offer," said Catan creator Klaus Teuber in a statement. "The game I made in our living room with my family 25 years ago in Virtual Reality? It's incredible. I never imagined actually stepping into the world of Catan when we first started making cut-outs and dreaming about exploring new lands."