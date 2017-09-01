Amazon's Alexa is coming to Wileyfox phones

The move makes sense given Wileyfox's tech enthusiast image. The company makes some good-value handsets, but so do Motorola, Honor and "Nokia" HMD Global. How do you differentiate in such a crowded market? For Wileyfox, it's meant adopting software that will appeal not only to the masses, but also the Android hardcore. Cyanogen's death put a dent in those plans, but with Alexa, it seems to have found a half-decent alternative. Sure, there's the squeezable HTC U11, but otherwise it's hard to find an Alexa-powered phone — especially one for under £200. Once more, the company has a unique proposition for budget buyers in Britain.