Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jamie Rigg
save
Save
share

Amazon's Alexa is coming to Wileyfox phones

The Swift 2, Swift 2 Plus and Swift 2 X will be updated later this month.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
29m ago in Services
Comments
107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Jamie Rigg

Once upon a time, Wileyfox phones shipped with Cyanogen OS, a community-driven version of Android. Cyanogen's demise means Wileyfox has been forced to go back to vanilla Android — but that doesn't mean it's now cosy with Google. Today, the company announced that all of its phones will soon support Amazon's Alexa, a rival to Google's own Assistant. Starting with the Swift 2 range later this month, customers will be able to access all of the same Alexa skills found on the Echo speaker. Wileyfox says it's the cheapest way to use Alexa on the move.

The move makes sense given Wileyfox's tech enthusiast image. The company makes some good-value handsets, but so do Motorola, Honor and "Nokia" HMD Global. How do you differentiate in such a crowded market? For Wileyfox, it's meant adopting software that will appeal not only to the masses, but also the Android hardcore. Cyanogen's death put a dent in those plans, but with Alexa, it seems to have found a half-decent alternative. Sure, there's the squeezable HTC U11, but otherwise it's hard to find an Alexa-powered phone — especially one for under £200. Once more, the company has a unique proposition for budget buyers in Britain.

Origin: Engadget UK
In this article: Alexa, amazon, gear, services, wileyfox
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is an associate editor at Engadget, covering video games, VR and anything else that takes his fancy. Before joining Engadget he was a reporter at The Next Web. He has a degree in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and an NCTJ certificate. He lives in London.

107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr