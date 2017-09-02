Harman now has smart speakers for Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant

The Link speakers come in two portable sizes as well as a larger design, can be linked together for multi-room listening and also have Chromecast built in. The Allure will retail for $250, starting in winter of 2017, while the Link speakers will debut in the UK this fall at €170, €200 and €300, respectively.

Both Google and Amazon have been putting their respective assistants on more devices, lately. Google has plans to bring Assistant to upcoming Anker and Panasonic speakers and LG washing machines while Amazon has already linked up with Ultimate Ears' line of Bluetooth speakers as well.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!