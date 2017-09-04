Galaxy Note 8 and Xperia XZ1 are the latest to support Netflix HDR

Netflix HDR, which offers life-like pictures for a select number of shows and movies, first became available on the LG G6 in May. Since then, it's made its way to a couple of other HDR-capable phones, though G6 remains the sole device to use the Dolby Vision standard. If you have or plan to get any of the aforementioned devices and want to enjoy Netfix in HDR, you simply need to make sure you have the latest version of the app and your phone's latest firmware.