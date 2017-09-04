Galaxy Note 8 and Xperia XZ1 are the latest to support Netflix HDR

The incredibly short list of mobile devices that can play Netflix in HDR has grown just a bit longer. If you tend to watch shows on the service while on the go and want to see the best possible pictures on screen, you can now add Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Sony's Xperia XZ1 to your choices. Android Police has spotted the two newly launched phones' names in the company's FAQs, along with the first three devices that got the capability: the LG G6, the LG V30 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
Netflix HDR, which offers life-like pictures for a select number of shows and movies, first became available on the LG G6 in May. Since then, it's made its way to a couple of other HDR-capable phones, though G6 remains the sole device to use the Dolby Vision standard. If you have or plan to get any of the aforementioned devices and want to enjoy Netfix in HDR, you simply need to make sure you have the latest version of the app and your phone's latest firmware.