What's on TV: 'Destiny 2,' 'Bojack Horseman,' and 'You're the Worst'

Fall is here, and NFL action is back. Other than football, this week's big releases include a new season of Bojack Horseman, plus Destiny 2 and Knack 2 for gamers. On TV, You're the Worst is back for a new season on FXX, AMC has Fear the Walking Dead and Syfy is airing season one of the crowdfunded Con Man show starring Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion. Season finales this week include Insecure, Loaded, Blood Drive, Snowfall and Shooter. Finally, there's a slew of Ultra HD Blu-ray movies out this week including Blade Runner (The Final Cut), Red,Red 2, The Cabin in the Woods and Rough Night. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Blade Runner (The Final Cut) (4K)
- The Flash (S3)
- All Eyez On Me
- The Cabin in the Woods (4K)
- Red 2 (4K)
- Red (4K)
- Narcos (S2)
- Supernatural (S12)
- Megan Leavy
- Guardians
- Rough Night (4K)
- Minions (4K)
- The Skulls
- Fletch Lives
- Rebecca (Criterion)
- Lego Worlds (Switch)
- Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Knack 2 (PS4)
- A Hole New World (PS4)
- Don't Knock Twice (Xbox One, PS4/PS VR)
- RBI Baseball 17 (Switch)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Operation Blood Orchid DLC (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
- The Bridge (Switch)
- Morphite (Xbox One, Switch, PS4)
- The Lost Bear (PS VR)
- Happy Dungeons (PS4)
- Double Dragon IV (Switch)
- Songbring (PS4)
- Squish and the Corrupted Crystal (Xbox One)
- Spectrum (PS4)
Monday
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- CBS Fall Preview, CBS, 8
- Preacher, AMC, 9 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- Siesta Key, MTV, 10 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10 PM
- People of Earth, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Loaded (season finale), AMC, 11 PM
- Will (season finale), TNT, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Difficult People, Hulu, 3 AM
- Marc Maron: Too Real, Netflix, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- The Fosters (summer finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Face Off: Game Face, Syfy, 9 PM
- American Horror Story: Election Night (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- A Season with Navy Football (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Somewhere Between, ABC, 10 PM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
- Shooter (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Being Mary Jane, BET, 10 PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Dare to Live, MTV, 11 PMp
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
- Marlon, NBC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- You're the Worst (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
- Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Blood Drive (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- I'm Sorry (season finale), TruTV, 10 PM
- Snowfall (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Garage Squad, Velocity, 10 PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- MTV Undressed, MTV, 11 & 11:30 PM
Thursday
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Battle of the Network Stars (season finale), ABC, 8 & 9 PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM
- Chiefs/Patriots, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 9:30 PM
- The Gong Show (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Nuts + Bolts (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Bojack Horseman (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fire Chasers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- One Mississippi (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Confession Tapes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Greenhouse Academy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- #RealityHigh, Netflix, 3 AM
- Spirit: Riding Free (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi, Netflix, 3 AM
- Joaquin Reyes: Una y no Mas, Netflix, 3 AM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, Fox / ABC / NBC / CBS, 8 PM
- Broke and Famous (series premiere), Reelzchannel, 8 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Georgia/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM
- Oklahoma/Ohio State college football, ABC, 8 PM
- Halt and Catch Fire, AMC, 9 PM
- Wild West (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
- Con Man (all S1 episodes), Syfy, 10:05 PM - 12:50 AM
Sunday
- Giants/Cowboys, NBC, 7 PM
- Outlander (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- Orville (series premiere) Fox, 8 PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 8 PM
- The Walking Dead S8 preview special, AMC, 8 PM
- Top Gear America, BBC America, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8 PM
- The Deuce (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Endeavour (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (fall premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- Top of the Lake (season premiere), Sundance, 9 PM
- The Spouse House (season finale), TLC, 10 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood, TV One, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10:30PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10 PM
- The Strain, FX, 10 PM
- Survivor's Remorse, Starz, 10 PM
- Insecure (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
- Talking Dead: Fear Edition (fall premiere), AMC, 11 PM
- Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM