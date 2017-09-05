‘PUBG’ has 10 million people aiming for your skull

The game also achieved a higher peak concurrent user count than it ever has before with 970,000 people playing at once. Along with these stats, the game's first major event -- the PUBG Invitational -- kicked off last month. According to Bluehole, Twitch viewership of the event peaked at 536,000 while PandaTV viewership hit 5.6 million. "It is amazing and gratifying to see the love and support the passionate fans have shown to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," Bluehole VP Chang Han Kim said in a statement.

Though slightly delayed from an initial projection of a September launch date, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is expected to be released for Xbox One later this year.