Epson's ultra bright projector can hide in plain sight

The LS100 is a seriously bright system that boasts 4,000 lumens of colour and whiteness. Its 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio also results in deep blacks and a vivid palette of colors, apparently. All those elements combined mean you can even binge watch your fave shows in the daytime or with the lights on. Additionally (as it's a laser projector) you don't have to swap out a light bulb, with Epson boasting the system can last for 10 years or more. On the back of the little black box you'll find three HDMI ports, which should be sufficient for all your streaming needs. The LS100 is out this fall, and will set you back $2,999.

There are cheaper short-throw options out there, including alternatives from Optoma and LG that come in below $1,500. But Epsom is banking on that brightness to make you shell out that bit extra for its maxed-out home cinema experience.