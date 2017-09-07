Intel installed its 3D camera system in eight more NFL stadiums

Intel acquired Replay Technologies a little over a year ago, and has since used its freeD technology to capture volumetric shots of the action for MLB and NFL games. The tech consists of 38 5K ultra-high definition cameras placed around each stadium to capture the recordings. The data is sent via fiber-optic cables to Intel servers in the stadium that can process up to one terabyte of data for each 15- to 30-second highlight clip. The video is then sent to an on-site production team that virtually recreates the clip in 3D. It's then available for fans to access the highlights at NFL.com, the NFL mobile app and the NFL YouTube channel.

"By expanding freeD to more teams across the NFL, we're empowering fans to see every side of the play and relive the excitement of game-changing moments," said Intel's James Carwana in a statement. "During Super Bowl LI, fans experienced a pivotal play from the quarterback's point of view. Seeing key plays up close and from new perspectives is redefining what it means to watch the game."