Native Instruments Maschine gets color screens, larger pads

The latest version of the music production from Native Instruments sports two full color displays (replacing the pretty old looking black and white screens on the MK2) for easier editing of sounds and samples. It also ships with larger more responsive (even though they still only support 16 levels of pressure) light-up pads so you can tap out your favorite beats with a bit more nuance.. Plus it has more function buttons because you can never have too many of those.

On the audio side, the Maschine has upgraded the audio interface from 16-bit resolution with 44.1kHz sample rate to 24-bit resolution with a 96kHz sample rate. An important jump for anyone trying to get the best possible sound out of their gear or recording for release.

The hardware still comes with the free Maschine software along with an eight-gig audio library of samples, drum kits, songs and more. It also still works with your favorite DAWs like Abelton Live, Logic Pro and FL Studio.

Unless they're looking for higher quality audio, the new Maschine probably won't lure too many MK2 owners to take a big chunk out of their bank accounts. With a price tag the same as the previous generation though ($599), for anyone thinking about adding the production hardware to their arsenal, this might push them closer to the buy button.