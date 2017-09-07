Sony unveils its 'true 4K' projector that costs just $5,000

That may not seem cheap compared to competition like Optoma's $2,000 UHD60, but last year's new Sony projector still costs $15,000. Of course, if the price isn't your biggest motivation, Sony has a step-up VPL-VW385ES model for just under $8,000 that uses an advanced iris to increase contrast and detail in dark areas. Or you could opt for its other new 4K projector, the compact VPL-VW885ES with a laser light source capable of 2,000 lumens that costs $25k.

To sweeten the deal, Sony is also partnering with not-dead Kaleidescape for a bundle offer of 10 free movies in the Kaleidescape store. You'll need to bring your own Strato 4K player to watch them, of course, and buy both at some point between now and the end of March, but that should be easy.