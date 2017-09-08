Facebook and Instagram are home to the new 'Club Mickey Mouse' show

The show that gave us Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Annette Funicello is getting retooled for modern audiences. Except instead of Club Mickey Mouse broadcasting on Disney Channel, like Mickey Mouse Club did before it, the show will stream exclusively on Facebook and Instagram, according to Variety. What's more, the show's first year will be sponsored by Hewlett Packard, with around 70 minutes of video per week.
"This isn't about a 22-minute episode released once a week," Disney's Andrew Sugerman told Variety. "It's a digital-first variety program that celebrates everything that was done in the original programs, but presenting [it] in the way that it's consumed by today's Gen Z audiences."
Meaning, through Boomerangs, Facebook Live videos and Instagram Stories. With Facebook expected to drop $1 billion on original video next year, you can expect to see more like this. Will the social network help find the next Baby Goose? Only time will tell.