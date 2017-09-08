Facebook and Instagram are home to the new 'Club Mickey Mouse' show

"This isn't about a 22-minute episode released once a week," Disney's Andrew Sugerman told Variety. "It's a digital-first variety program that celebrates everything that was done in the original programs, but presenting [it] in the way that it's consumed by today's Gen Z audiences."

Meaning, through Boomerangs, Facebook Live videos and Instagram Stories. With Facebook expected to drop $1 billion on original video next year, you can expect to see more like this. Will the social network help find the next Baby Goose? Only time will tell.