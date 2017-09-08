Google's Dashboard redesign simplifies your privacy tools

One of the main changes to Dashboard is improved functionality on touchscreens, making the feature easier to navigate on any device including smartphones. And getting to the overview of every Google product you use and your activity within those products will now be more straightforward, as will downloading that data. Google says Dashboard will also now be better integrated into its other privacy controls like My Activity, My Account, Privacy Checkup and its "download your data" feature. For the latter, users can already export their data to OneDrive and Dropbox and Google says it will be adding additional options like Box soon.

The redesigned Dashboard will start rolling out everywhere beginning next week.