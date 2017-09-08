Show More Results

YouTube HDR is available for a bunch of new phones

Now the Pixel, Galaxy S8, Note 8, Xperia XZ Premium and LG V30 can join the fun.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
53m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco, Engadget

The Galaxy S8 will already play Netflix in high-dynamic range video, and now the handset (and its cousin, the Note 8) is the home for YouTube HDR. Reddit users have had access to the update since yesterday at resolutions up to 1140p60, while SamMobile reports that the publication can only access 1080p60. On our office S8, we've seen 1440p60. Google tells us that the Pixel, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ Premium have gotten the update as well. More than that, the search juggernaut is working to bring it to even more devices.

