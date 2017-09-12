Anki makes its robot way more needy

Anki's Cozmo robot already seems like it jumped right out of a Pixar movie. This latest update, however, will make it feel even more like you're taking care of an adorable robotic pet. The newest version of Cozmo's app gives your cute companion three specific needs: Play, Feed and Tune Up. You'll now be able to see on the app if Cozmo is hungry and needs to be fed through his Power Cubes. The fuller it is, the more its likely to exhibit the need to play with you, perform tricks and explore its surroundings. Sometimes, it'll also ask for a tune up to make sure it's in good health.