Anki makes its robot way more needy

Anki's Cozmo robot already seems like it jumped right out of a Pixar movie. This latest update, however, will make it feel even more like you're taking care of an adorable robotic pet. The newest version of Cozmo's app gives your cute companion three specific needs: Play, Feed and Tune Up. You'll now be able to see on the app if Cozmo is hungry and needs to be fed through his Power Cubes. The fuller it is, the more its likely to exhibit the need to play with you, perform tricks and explore its surroundings. Sometimes, it'll also ask for a tune up to make sure it's in good health.
The good news is that you can now get one of Anki's robotic pets even if you're not in the US and Canada. Cozmo is making its global debut with its new features in tow and will be available in Japan, Germany, UK, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden sometime this month. If you're in any of those locations, keep an eye out for the robot, so you can have a cutie to take care of even if your apartment doesn't allow pets