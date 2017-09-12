Apple’s Face ID replaces Touch ID on the iPhone X

Apple has just revealed Face ID, a new facial recognition feature that will make its debut on the iPhone X. The technology is powered by a technology the company calls a TrueDepth camera system, which is made up of a bunch of sensors that detect your face, even in the dark, and let you unlock your iPhone by simply looking at it. Altogether, Face ID uses ambient light, infrared and proximity sensors, a flood illuminator, speaker, microphone and, of course, the front camera to make the "magic" happen.

