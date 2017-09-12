Show More Results

Apple’s Face ID replaces Touch ID on the iPhone X

A slew of sensors will now recognize your face, even in the dark.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
17m ago in Mobile
Apple has just revealed Face ID, a new facial recognition feature that will make its debut on the iPhone X. The technology is powered by a technology the company calls a TrueDepth camera system, which is made up of a bunch of sensors that detect your face, even in the dark, and let you unlock your iPhone by simply looking at it. Altogether, Face ID uses ambient light, infrared and proximity sensors, a flood illuminator, speaker, microphone and, of course, the front camera to make the "magic" happen.

Developing...

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!

