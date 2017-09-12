Show More Results

Apple won't charge extra for 4K movies, upgrades 1080p flicks for free

That takes some sting out of upgrading.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
Now that there's a 4K, HDR-ready Apple TV, the company is pushing content that takes advantage of those capabilities (remember the updates to 720p or 1080p?). Eddie Cue just announced on stage that not only will 4K movies cost the same amount as 1080p flicks on iTunes, the company is also upgrading existing HD purchases to 4K for free. So far, buying 4K movies on disc or digital service like Vudu has included a price premium of $10 or more but it appears Apple won that battle, and anyone tapped out after buying a new TV and $179 box will appreciate it.

