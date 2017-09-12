Apple Watch Series 3 hands-on

That the Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't feel different from the Series 2 I wear almost everyday is a huge testament to Watch's design team. Apple says the actually difference in depth amounts to two sheets of paper, and, while I didn't have any spare sheets to test against, most people will never notice the difference. That's saying something considering just what's inside: there's an LTE radio and an embedded SIM, and the screen itself acts as an antenna. Unfortunately, none of the Apple Watches I tested were actually provisioned on a cellular network, so no test calls went through. (I found this out the hard way by calling myself, and double-goofed by accidentally showing my phone number on YouTube.)

