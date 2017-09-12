Apple Watch Series 3 hands-on

You didn't think this show was just about iPhones, did you? Apple also pulled back the curtain on its 3rd-generation Apple Watch, which is... well, exactly what we expected. The physical differences between this thing and earlier models aren't much to write home about, aside from the nifty red dot on the digital crown. The good news is that means all the older watch bands will work with the Series 3, and Apple has some nice new ones you'll see in our pictures as well. I got the chance to play with Apple's truly wireless wearable for a little bit -- check out our photos to start, and I'll be back with more nuanced impressions shortly!
That the Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't feel different from the Series 2 I wear almost everyday is a huge testament to Watch's design team. Apple says the actually difference in depth amounts to two sheets of paper, and, while I didn't have any spare sheets to test against, most people will never notice the difference. That's saying something considering just what's inside: there's an LTE radio and an embedded SIM, and the screen itself acts as an antenna. Unfortunately, none of the Apple Watches I tested were actually provisioned on a cellular network, so no test calls went through. (I found this out the hard way by calling myself, and double-goofed by accidentally showing my phone number on YouTube.)
