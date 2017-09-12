Show More Results

Comparing the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Spot the differences between Apple's three newest handsets.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
There's always a lot to consider after an iPhone event, and today we're looking at three new phones. The iPhone X is the new flagship, offering up an edge-to-edge screen and TrueDepth front camera for unlocking your device with Face ID. But those who were looking forward to something less dramatic along the lines of a 7S will be right at home with the 8 and 8 Plus. If you're curious about what each respective device is offering under the hood, check out our handy table pitting the latest iPhones in a head-to-head spec battle.

iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB 64 GB / 256 GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.8 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Not available Not available Not available
GPU Not available Not available Not available
RAM Not available Not available Not available
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, wireless charging

