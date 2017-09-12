Samsung wants to launch a foldable Galaxy Note in 2018

Samsung's much-rumored foldable smartphone has been in the pipeline since the company first debuted its flexible display prototype, Youm, in 2013. Now the Korean tech giant says the almost-mythical device could launch next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Emphasis on the "could", though, as Samsung president Koh Dong-jin has been sure to mention the hurdles that stand in the way. Speaking at a news conference announcing the Galaxy Note 8, he said of the foldable smartphone, "I can say our current goal is next year. When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product."