‘Destiny 2' launches Guided Games matchmaking for high-level raids

The Guided Game Beta is live! Clan members can form a Clan Fireteam and queue as Guides for Nightfall Guided Games https://t.co/jzyvGsXzmc — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 12, 2017

Announced back in May, the new mode allows clan members (known here as "guides") to invite one or two players (dubbed "seekers") to join them for raids and Nightfall missions. Seekers can scroll through the available teams, before picking the one that suits them best. The in-game menu tells you how long a mission will last and that voice chat is required. In the beta, at least, seekers will require a Nightfall ticket to participate. The postmaster should have some ready and waiting for you. How you will come by more remains to be seen. Guides, on the other hand, can queue up without restrictions.

Bungie has already laid out the first-month activities it has planned for players. And, Guided Games is dropping just in time for today's Leviathan raid.