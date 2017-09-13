Retro adventure 'Thimbleweed Park' comes to Switch on September 21st

You no longer need an iPhone to take the traditional adventure gaming of Thimbleweed Park on the road. Terrible Toybox has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of its retro mystery will be available for $20 on September 21st, or about a month after it reached the PS4. Portability is clearly the selling point of this release, but it also gives you a distinct choice of controls -- you can use the Joy-Cons or the touchscreen depending on your tastes.