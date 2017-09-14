'Adventure Time' role-playing battles come to your smartphone

There are more than a few Adventure Time mobile games out there, but deep games? Not as many. However, YouGnome and Cartoon Network want to improve this state of affairs. They've just launched Champions and Challengers, a tactical game for Android and iOS that has you gathering and outfitting a team from over 70 heroes (including Finn, Jake, Fionna, Cake and Princess Bubblegum) and pitting them against rivals in Final Fantasy-style, turn-based role-playing battles. There are over 120 battles in the solo game, where you take on the Dice Lord, but you can also square off against other players online.