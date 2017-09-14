The Wirecutter's best deals: Harmony Elite and Google Home bundle is now $280

Street price: $103; MSRP: $103; Deal price: $83

This is a nice deal on our upgrade instant-read thermometer at $79. The ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 is seeing more regular sales, though they only seem to last a few days each at most. This deal ends at the end of the day on September 15th, so you don't have too much time to take advantage of this deal. The Mk4 comes with a 2-warranty from ThermoWorks and the discount is available for all colors. $4 flat-rate shipping brings the total up to $83.

The ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 is our serious upgrade pick in our guide for the best instant-read thermometer. Kevin Purdy wrote, "If you're looking for more precision in your cooking, you should upgrade to the Thermapen Mk4. Like the "classic" Thermapen, the new model hits a close temperature in two seconds, then a precise temperature in about three seconds. It has a long fold-out probe and large display, and it'll last a very long time with only rare calibrations. The few features added were smart: an automatic backlight, screen rotation, and motion-based sleep and wake-up. It's also more waterproof than the prior model, and it switched from drawing power from a coin battery (that you never have on hand) to a single AAA battery."

If you're interested in jumping into the world of smart home technology, this bundle is a great way to do so. It features two of our picks, the Harmony Elite universal remote and the Google Home. For those who want control of their AV system, voice command functionality for smart elements around the house and more, this pairing is very worth picking up. The Harmony Elite currently has a street price of nearly $250 and the Google Home nearly $110, so you're getting a savings of around $75 with this bundle. Shipping is free.

The Logitech Harmony Elite is our theater enthusiasts pick in our guide to the best universal remote conrol. Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser wrote, "If the relative ease of programming, vast control database and smart activities of the Companion just isn't enough for you, and what you really want is a cool touchscreen to let you tap your home theater into action, and you'd like to integrate even more of your smarthome devices into your system, then you'll want to investigate the Harmony Elite, the top dog remote in the Logitech lineup."

The Google Home is recommended in our guide on it. Grant Clauser and Brent Butterworth write, "If you are already invested in the Google ecosystem and want a voice-controlled speaker for listening to music or controlling smart-home devices, the Google Home is an easy recommendation. Despite being new to the game compared with Amazon's Echo, the Home feels surprisingly polished and complete, both in design and abilities."

Here's a good price on our recommended battery pack for USB-C laptops. Usually $110, use code KINJA879 to knock the price of this battery pack (which includes a separate accompanying wall charger) down to $88. As so far this charger bundle hasn't seen significant discounts and battery packs capable of effectively powering USB-C laptops are still hard to find, this is a nice deal. Shipping is free.

The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery pack and charger bundle is our battery pack pick for USB-C laptops in our guide to the best USB-C battery pack and power banks. Mark Smirnotis wrote, "If you want to charge a USB-C–powered laptop away from a power outlet, the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger Bundle is the best way to do that. This battery pack can provide more power, for longer, than our smaller mobile-device pick, extending the battery life on USB-C laptops such as the most recent MacBook Pro models, and the Dell XPS 13. The Power Delivery (PD) standard delivers twice as much power as standard USB-C outlets—at least 30 W instead of just 15 W—but twice the power comes at around four times the price at this writing, so it's important to confirm that you need the benefits before you plunk down the cash. Non-PD devices such as smartphones, tablets, and speakers will still charge from this pack, but not any faster than they would from much less expensive standard USB battery packs."

With preorders for the iPhone 8 starting 9/15 and iPhone X arriving in early November, iPhone 7 accessories are predictably seeing some of the best prices we've noted for them. The Apple branded iPhone leather case, usually $45, is down to $30, a new low. It's available in all colors except midnight blue ($35) at the deal price, but saddle brown is backordered. Shipping is free.

The Apple iPhone 7 Leather Case is our pick for the best leather case in our guide to the best cases for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Nick Guy writes, "If you prefer the look and feel of leather over plastic or silicone, Apple's iPhone 7 Leather Case is the best option. It isn't as protective as our overall favorite, but we like it anyway. It offers enough coverage to guard against the majority of scuffs and minor drops, and even though it's thin and light, it still has an adequate lip protecting the screen. The Leather Case is available in seven classy color options, and while the lighter colors may show dirt and wear sooner than you might like, one person's "dirt" is another's patina, the coveted accumulation of wear that makes the case unique. Most important, though, Apple's Leather Case just looks and feels great."

