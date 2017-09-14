Watch SpaceX blow up a lot of rockets while trying to land them

You can reminisce to all the greatest hits of those early days. That includes a last-minute fin failure due to a lack of hydraulic fluid ("technically it did land... but not in one piece"), throttle valve "stiction" followed by a painfully slow topple ("Look, that's not an explosion, it's just a 'rapid unscheduled disassembly (RUD)'"), landing leg collapse ("entropy... is such a lonely word"), a landing burn failure ("the course of true love never did run smooth"), and the final barge failure, when the booster ran out of propellant ('#$@&%*?!^&^%^$!," I think).

The video ends with the first successful pad landing and first successful droneship landing so we don't finish with a bad taste in our mouths. In a tweet (below), Elon Musk recalls the "long road to re-usability of Falcon 9 primary boost stage," and adds that "when upper stage & fairing also reusable, costs will drop by a factor > 100."

Over a year has passed since the disastrous pad explosion that halted SpaceX flights for the better part of three months. Since then, the Falcon 9 has been flying at a breakneck pace (13 missions), and has landed its booster successfully in 10 consecutive attempts, including several with recycled boosters. WIth the video, Musk was no doubt using his mathematically-oriented mind to follow the formula: Comedy = tragedy + time.