Pre-order your Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now

Since money is an object, many of us will be weighing the 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 iPhone 8, which runs $699 with 64GB and $849 with 256GB (£699 and £849 in the UK). The 5.5-inch, 1080p iPhone 8 Plus model, meanwhile, is $799 with 64GB and $949 with 256GB (£799 and £949 respectively). The most noteworthy differences: The iPhone 8 lacks the dual-cameras and new Portrait Mode and Lighting features of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Both of those phones sport new all-glass designs should perform like champs with the new A11 Bionic processor and upgraded cameras. (Still too much? Apple has knocked $100 (£100) off both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, making them as cheap as $549 or £549.)

Take note that both models support wireless and fast charging (30 minutes to a half charge), but for the latter, you'll need to splurge at least another $74 for a charger and USB-C cable. If you've already got a 2016 or later MacBook Pro, you can use its charger, luckily.

The Apple Watch 3 starts at $329 (£329) with a 38mm sport band and no cellular support, and runs $399 or £399 if you opt for the LTE data feature. (If you do, don't forget that US carriers will charge you an extra $10 per month to use the LTE option.) The larger 42mm model runs $359 and $429 with the same options (£359 and £429). Both watches are a lot more, of course, if you go for leather, Edition or Hermes models.

The Apple TV 4K, with support for UltraHD and HDR movies, is $179 with 32GB of built-in storage and $199 with 64GB (£179 and £199). If you're worried about content for when it arrives on September 22nd, don't be, at least in the US: Apple has already started releasing movies with 4K and Dolby Vision HDR.

As mentioned, iPhone X pre-orders won't go live until October 27th, with shipping planned for November 3rd. That model, which features a 5.8-inch 2,436 x 1,125 OLED screen and Face ID instead of Touch ID, costs $999 for the 64GB model and $1,149 with 256GB. If you're planning on getting it, beware that rumors point to a short supply of OLED panels, so you might want to be ready as soon as it goes on pre-order.

Whether you're going with the tried and true, but much faster iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or the newfangled iPhone X, with its OLED screen, minimal bezels, weird new cutout and Face ID, let us know in the comments below.