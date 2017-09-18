Toys ‘R’ Us might declare bankruptcy soon

Amazon raked in an estimated $4 billion in toy sales last year, up 24 percent from 2015 according to analytics firm One Click Retail. That amount is over a third of what Toys 'R' Us brings in, which has seen five years of decline. Bargain competition and diving prices have hurt the toy giant's attempts to recover.

Bain Capital, KKR & Co. and Vornado Realty Trust engaged in a $7.5 billion leveraged buyout of Toys 'R' Us back in 2005 to take it private. The toy giant has struggled to emerge from under so much debt, which has blunted its expansions in physical and online storefronts. The company spent $100 million over the last few years to launch a new website this summer, but it still lags behind Target, Walmart, and most significantly, Amazon.