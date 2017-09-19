HTC Vive ditches the PC thanks to China's cloud VR service

In addition to the obvious cost-cutting benefit, having your VR content rendered in the cloud means users won't ever have to deal with drivers nor downloads, thus saving time as well as reducing hassle. According to HTC Vive China President Alvin Wang Graylin, by paying a deposit of just 3,000 yuan (about $455) plus a monthly fee of about 500 yuan (about $76; actual price yet to be determined), users can already bring an HTC Vive plus the set-top box home and get unlimited access to VR content. Better yet, they can terminate at any time. Alternatively, consumers can pay a lump sum of 6,688 yuan (about $1,015) and get full ownership of the Vive kit plus a one-year subscription.

As you'd expect, there are bound to be downsides to this cloud VR solution. In response to a Twitter user, Graylin admitted that there will be "some minimal added latency, but OK for most non-Twitch apps." There's also the risk of suffering from connectivity issues and thus rendering the VR system totally unusable, whereas a conventional VR setup with a PC wouldn't face such issues with offline VR content.

Leaving these concerns aside, it'll be interesting to see how well this commercial trial fares. If successful, this will be an effective way in vastly lowering the barrier for high-end VR systems. And who knows, with such cloud VR technology paired up with the upcoming 5G connectivity, our world's probably not far off from the wacky Ready Player One reality.