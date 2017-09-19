Lady Gaga's struggles come to light in Netflix documentary trailer

"Paranoia, fear, body pain, anxiety." Lady Gaga's voice is trembling as she describes what she's been dealing with in an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, unintentionally setting the stage for what Netflix subscribers will see when watching the streaming service's latest documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Her halftime show from the Super Bowl this year may was pure spectacle, with a fleet of Intel-powered drones doing double duty as stage sky lights. But, the demons Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta battled in secret before (and after) taking to the sky this February might be more impressive than a raft of synchronized drones. For an intimate peek inside Gaga's life ahead of the movie's September 22nd debut, check out the two-minute trailer below.