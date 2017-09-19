Now all 'Overwatch' players can visit Junkertown

In Overwatch lore, Junkertown is the violent frontier settlement that Junkrat and Roadhog call home. On top of the new map, the game's patch includes two small tweaks to Mercy and D.Va that the team announced last month to balance the straightforward characters. The winged healer is getting an entirely new ultimate, Valkyrie, that gives her unlimited flight and ammo, while her resurrect has been downgraded to a regular ability that only revives one hero at a time. D.Va's Defense Matrix drains twice as fast, but she has a new skill, Micro Missiles, for nominal area-of-effect damage. Read the full patch notes here.

Finally, if you haven't picked the game up yet, try out Overwatch for free from September 22nd to 25th.