Twitter now displays popular articles from your timeline

Twitter confirms that it has been testing the news feature for a while and is now rolling it out to everyone on iOS and Android. A spokesperson also reminded us that news has been a focus of Twitter before, like the time it tested a dedicated news tab in 2015. Buzzfeed's Alex Kantrowitz also points out that Twitter's new feature apes that of standalone app, Nuzzel, which aggregates news articles that have been liked and shared by people in your network, as well.

The popular articles feature may take some time to show up on your own mobile device; some Engadget staffers can see the feature while others are still waiting.