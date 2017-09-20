FTC warns influencers about relying on Instagram's ad marker

Up and coming social media stars posting sponsored content may want to take a careful look at today's #Influencers101 Twitter chat from the FTC. The agency tried to clarify a number of issues cropping up around promotional material posted to social media, which The Fashion Law has compiled into a more easily-readable Q&A format. One answer that jumps out, however, is a note mentioning that Instagram and YouTube's built-in notification tools may be too subtle for the FTC's liking.