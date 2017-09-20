Show More Results

Nest introduces Hello, its first video doorbell

It has person-detection and facial recognition as well.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
35m ago in Home
It was just a few weeks ago that Nest introduced the E, a budget version of its smart thermostat; just a couple of months before that it unveiled the new Nest Cam IQ. But the company isn't not done announcing new products just yet. At an event in San Francisco this morning, Nest unveiled another new product: the Nest Hello, its first-ever video doorbell.

Nest says the device records 4:3 aspect ratio HD video with HDR and a 160-degree field of view. It also has a microphone button, a speaker, a light ring, and a status LED. And, of course, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth LE. According to Nest, the camera in the doorbell can let you see the person at your door from head to toe, with an aspect ratio that accommodates both the wide and tall view.

What's more, the Hello incorporates some of Nest Cam IQ's smart tech, with both person-detection and facial recognition. That means it knows when your grandmother's at the door, as opposed to a stranger, and it'll notify you appropriately. The Hello also has Quick Responses built in so you can just say "Leave package at the door" if it's the mailman.

There's also a Nap Time mode, which is great if you have small children. This way, you won't risk the doorbell waking them up during that time. If someone does come to the door, you'll get a notification on your phone. If you want to look at just who came by your door in the past few days, there's a feature called Sightline, that lets you look through days of footage. And ,last but not least, the Hello has a light underneath, which lights up the doorstep to welcome you home.

Nest hasn't announced pricing just yet, but Hello should be available in the first quarter of 2018.

By Nicole Lee @nicole

Raised in the tropics of Malaysia, Nicole arrived in the United States in search of love, happiness and ubiquitous broadband. That last one is still a dream, but two out of three isn't bad. Her love for words and technology reached a fever pitch in San Francisco, where she learned you could make a living writing about gadgets, video games and the internet. Truly, a dream come true. Other interests include baseball, coffee, cooking and chasing after her precocious little cat.

