Nest introduces Hello, its first video doorbell

Nest says the device records 4:3 aspect ratio HD video with HDR and a 160-degree field of view. It also has a microphone button, a speaker, a light ring, and a status LED. And, of course, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth LE. According to Nest, the camera in the doorbell can let you see the person at your door from head to toe, with an aspect ratio that accommodates both the wide and tall view.

What's more, the Hello incorporates some of Nest Cam IQ's smart tech, with both person-detection and facial recognition. That means it knows when your grandmother's at the door, as opposed to a stranger, and it'll notify you appropriately. The Hello also has Quick Responses built in so you can just say "Leave package at the door" if it's the mailman.

There's also a Nap Time mode, which is great if you have small children. This way, you won't risk the doorbell waking them up during that time. If someone does come to the door, you'll get a notification on your phone. If you want to look at just who came by your door in the past few days, there's a feature called Sightline, that lets you look through days of footage. And ,last but not least, the Hello has a light underneath, which lights up the doorstep to welcome you home.

Nest hasn't announced pricing just yet, but Hello should be available in the first quarter of 2018.