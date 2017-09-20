Oculus tweaks VR audio to seem closer and more realistic

Check it out in action in this sample audio:

You could also encounter some realistic-sounding waterfalls and oceans in the future, now that Oculus has added Volumetric Sound Sources to its SDK. This feature allows developers to give big sources of sound a radius instead of a single source of origin. When you step into that radius, you'll hear sounds all around you -- it could make you feel like you're truly stepping into a waterfall to meditate. According to the Oculus team, they're adding features like these two, because they want you to experience a new world upon entering a VR experience. "All these little cues that you're used to having in real life -- they aren't there in VR," Oculus Audio Design Manager Tom Smurdon said. "We're slowly adding them in. Every little piece is cumulative, and it makes a huge difference."