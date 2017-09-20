Waymo wants $2.6 billion from Uber for a single trade secret

The case centers around former Google employee Anthony Levandowski who left the company to start a self-driving truck business, Otto, which was later purchased by Uber. Waymo claims that over 14,000 proprietary design files were downloaded by Levandowski six weeks before he left Google -- information that Uber then used in the development of its LiDAR circuit board. Uber has maintained that it had nothing to do with Levandowski's actions and that none of the stolen files made their way over to Uber.

The judge didn't rule on whether the trial would be delayed, but is expected to make a decision on October 3rd. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 10th, though Waymo's attorneys have requested it be pushed to December 5th.