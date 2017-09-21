The Wirecutter's best deals: $100 off an Epson SureColor P600 printer

Street price: $200; MSRP: $300; Deal price: $160 w/ code LWFMOG5G

While we featured a deal on our top robot vacuum a few days ago, the coupon code quickly expired. This deal matches that previous low with a new coupon code, hopefully meaning it'll stick around for a few more days. Make sure to use code: LWFMOG5G in order to get the deal price of $160.

The EcoVacs Deebot N79 is our top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "The Deebot N79 is nimble enough to navigate through most homes without getting stuck very often—and that's what really makes most bot-owners happy. Its battery life is the longest we've seen, it runs the quietest, and it has one of the better control schemes we've seen for the price—including Wi-Fi and a smartphone app. It works best on short carpet and bare floors, in areas smaller than 1,200 square feet, with modest amounts of pet hair—limitations that stronger, smarter, pricier bots don't have. But the Deebot N79 is the best of the affordable robot vacuums, and if you run it at least a few times per week, it can keep your floors free of obvious debris with very little effort on your part."

Street price: $120; MSRP: $150; Deal price: $90

This bundled deal offers two of our smart home favorites for a nicely discounted price. The Logitech Harmony Hub, a Smart Home/AV hub, usually sits around $90, while the Echo Dot sits at $50 much of the time. While both have seen multiple promos and bundles, this is a nice opportunity to get both for $90, a very good discount. Only the white Echo Dot is available as part of this bundle. Shipping is free.

The Logitech Harmony Hub is part of numerous Harmony setups, including that of our upgrade pick, in our guide to the best universal remote control. Of the Hub, Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser wrote, "Most other automation-only hubs cost $50 or more and are strictly for home automation. Adam Miarka of Zatz Not Funny! describes it this way: "In essence, Logitech has used the Harmony Hub as a trojan horse to become the central unit to control all the devices in your house."

Of the Harmony app that can control Hub activities, Wilkinson and Clauser continue, "...when it comes to programming Activities, adjusting the thermostat, turning an individual light on or off, or most any other home automation related task, the Harmony App is very convenient. Another benefit of the Harmony App is that it gives you the ability to control your AV and home automation devices from anywhere you have a connection to the internet. You can, for instance, turn the AV system off when it's time for the kids to go to bed, even if you're not at home."

The Echo Dot is an option we like in our in our guide on Amazon Echo vs. Google Home. Grant Clauser wrote, "For a lot less than the full-size Echo, and with the ability to connect wirelessly to your choice of speaker or sound system, the Echo Dot 2 is a smart option."

Street price: $850; MSRP: $1000; Deal price: $785

A nice deal on our runner-up budget gaming laptop pick. If you're seeking a gaming laptop, it's difficult to find one with decent build quality and these specs for under $800. The drop in price likely reflects the pending eighth-generation Core processors we'll start to see in laptops this month (this one has a seventh-generation Core processor), but this is a very capable machine for the money and usually goes for $850. Additionally, you have an opportunity to get extra money back by registering for a Dell Preferred Account, which will net you an additional $50 in Rewards within a few weeks of purchase. Shipping for the laptop is free.

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best budget gaming laptop. Kimber Streams wrote, "If the Lenovo is sold out or you need a laptop that lasts longer on a charge, get the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming. It has all-day battery life—a rarity for any gaming laptop—a decent keyboard and trackpad, and a great screen (if you upgrade to the IPS option). The Dell's WASD keys get warm enough during any gaming to make your hand sweat a bit, but otherwise the Inspiron keeps its components and most-touched surfaces cool. But the Inspiron's fans get way too loud while gaming, and it doesn't have any USB-C ports.

Streams continues, "We recommend the model with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated memory, an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB solid-state drive. Spend $50 more to upgrade to the IPS screen over the default TN panel—it makes a huge difference, and it's very difficult to replace a bad screen later."

Street price: $750; MSRP: $800; Deal price: $650

Here's a great deal on our top photo inkjet printer, the Epson SureColor P600. We've seen some stock issues on this printer for a while, but it's been in stock and holding steady at the $750 price range on Amazon for the past few months. This deal drops it down by about $100 and makes for a great time to pick it up if you need a serious inkjet printer for printing quality photos. Stock is low, but according to Amazon, more is on the way.

The Epson SureColor P600 is our top pick in our guide to the best photo inkjet printers. Amadou Diallo wrote, "The $800 Epson P600 consistently delivers outstanding color and black-and-white photos that provide greater image detail and more accurate colors on prints that will last longer than anything you can get from a typical online photo service. These are truly gallery-quality prints that can provide many years of viewing pleasure whether you're hanging them on your own wall or selling them to others. The printer accepts a wide range of inkjet-compatible media up to 13 inches wide, from photo lab-quality glossy paper and fine-art oriented sheets that mimic classic darkroom prints to CDs/DVDs and even sheets of metal up to 1.3 mm thick."

