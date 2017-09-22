Apple extends iTunes movie rentals to 48 hours

While the new 48-hour rental period is available in the US, we've reached out to Apple to see if it will be the same in other countries and regions that support iTunes movie rentals and will update this post when we hear back.

Movies can be rented via iTunes on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and a Mac or PC with the latest version of iTunes. Once you hit the Rent button, you can then tap Rent and Watch Later (on Apple TV) or Not Now (on iOS devices). The option is called Watch Later on Mac or PC. You can download the movies to watch offline, too, with a tap on the little cloud and down arrow button. You're not restricted to the device you rent on, either; you can watch on any supported device that you've logged into with your iTunes account.