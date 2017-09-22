The Engadget Podcast Ep 43: Hits, misses and leaks

If last week's episode was overwhelmingly about Apple, this week's episode includes some partial respite, in the form of another tech titan: Google. For the first half of this episode, senior editor Chris Velazco and I recap his review of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which posted on Tuesday. We also get into the Apple Watch Series 3's LTE connectivity issues, and reminisce about other Apple product launches that haven't gone quite as planned. Then, in the second half of the episode we talk about the implications of Google buying HTC's Pixel team, and finish up by running through everything that's been leaked about Google's upcoming hardware announcement. (And my, there have been a lot of leaks.) Enjoy!
Relevant links:
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review
- Apple Watch 3 struggles to connect to LTE
- Apple TV 4K hands-on
- Google is buying HTC's Pixel team for $1.1 billion
- Google's next Chromebook Pixel is reportedly called... the Pixelbook
- Google's mini Home speaker and Pixel 2 XL leak ahead of October event
Subscribe on Google Play Music