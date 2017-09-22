Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 43: Hits, misses and leaks

    Our impressions of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3, plus our take on the big Google-HTC deal.
    If last week's episode was overwhelmingly about Apple, this week's episode includes some partial respite, in the form of another tech titan: Google. For the first half of this episode, senior editor Chris Velazco and I recap his review of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which posted on Tuesday. We also get into the Apple Watch Series 3's LTE connectivity issues, and reminisce about other Apple product launches that haven't gone quite as planned. Then, in the second half of the episode we talk about the implications of Google buying HTC's Pixel team, and finish up by running through everything that's been leaked about Google's upcoming hardware announcement. (And my, there have been a lot of leaks.) Enjoy!

    Relevant links:

    In this article: apple, appletv4k, applewatchseries3, gear, google, htc, iphone8, iphone8plus, lg, mobile, opinion, podcast, theengadgetpodcast
