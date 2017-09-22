Netflix adds HDR support for iPhone 8, iPhone X, and iPad Pro

Netflix is adding high dynamic range (HDR) support to more mobile devices. A handful of Android handsets are already benefitting from the picture upgrade, including the LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, among others. Now, thanks to the release of iOS 11, iPhone users suffering from FOMO can get in on the action too. You'll be able to binge watch in Dolby Vision HDR on the newly launched iPhone 8, 8Plus, and the upcoming iPhone X. Along with Apple's new smartphones, iPad Pro (2nd-gen) owners will also receive the bump in picture quality -- that goes for both the 10.5 and 12.9 inch models of the tablet.
HDR essentially expands the range of both contrast and color in comparison to standard dynamic range. As a result, bright parts of an image look brighter, and the darker bits also pack more depth. If you're on Netflix's premium plan, and you're selected programme carries the HDR or Dolby Vision tags, then you're good to go.