Tesla might build convenience stores at its charging stations

As Grub Street noted, earlier this week at FSTEC, the food tech conference, Tesla's CTO JB Straubel mentioned that folks are already spending time waiting for their cars to charge -- why not make their stay a little more comfortable? "People are coming and spending 20 to 30 minutes at these stops," waiting for their Teslas to suck up electric power, Restaurant Business quoted Straubel saying at the conference. "They want to eat, they want to have a cup of coffee, they want to use the bathroom."

Straubel reportedly showed the audience mock-ups of service stop designs, which had begun to resemble traditional convenience stores. Not that Tesla will get into the business itself -- instead, it would seek partners to run them. Straubel noted that the company has already been working with restaurants, and "That can only start scaling up."