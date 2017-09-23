Watch the NFL's London game at 9:30AM Eastern

You're about to get a chance to watch an out-of-the-ordinary NFL game wherever you happen to live. The league and Yahoo (disclaimer: yes, they're part of our parent company Verizon) are streaming a special game in London on September 24th at 9:30AM Eastern. Virtually anyone worldwide can see the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars take to the field in Wembley Stadium for free. In addition to tuning in on Yahoo's website, you can catch the game through the NFL's website and its apps.
Yahoo is also streaming the other London games, including the Dolphins versus the Saints on October 1st, Cardinals versus Rams on October 22nd and Browns versus Vikings on October 29th.
The web giant definitely doesn't have a lock on NFL game streams -- there's been a fierce battle for the rights to air regular season matches. Between this and Amazon's deal, though, there will be a surprising amount you can watch without paying for a dedicated streaming service or (gasp) a TV package.
