Watch the NFL's London game at 9:30AM Eastern

Yahoo is also streaming the other London games, including the Dolphins versus the Saints on October 1st, Cardinals versus Rams on October 22nd and Browns versus Vikings on October 29th.

The web giant definitely doesn't have a lock on NFL game streams -- there's been a fierce battle for the rights to air regular season matches. Between this and Amazon's deal, though, there will be a surprising amount you can watch without paying for a dedicated streaming service or (gasp) a TV package.